ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASE Technology’s earnings. ASE Technology reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASE Technology.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

