Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARZGY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.18 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.