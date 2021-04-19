Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Athene were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Athene by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $60,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of ATH opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

