Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Mario Szotlender Sells 20,500 Shares

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Mario Szotlender sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$12,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,213,280.85.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atico Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Mario Szotlender sold 37,500 shares of Atico Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$22,875.00.

ATY stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 275,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Atico Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$73.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.