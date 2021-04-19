Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 2,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 56,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

In other Atlanticus news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,051,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 464,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock worth $784,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

