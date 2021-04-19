AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

