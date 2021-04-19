Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) were up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 76,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,910,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.