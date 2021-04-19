AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to $46.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $32.84 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

