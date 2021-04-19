AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $71,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,412.55.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,496.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,327.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,213.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $965.25 and a one year high of $1,499.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

