AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Outperform at Smith Barney Citigroup

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.73. 8,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

