Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AVNW opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

