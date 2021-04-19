Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Down 7.7%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.63. 31,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 519,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.99 million, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,415. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

