AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AXIS Capital traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 5964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

AXS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

