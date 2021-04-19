Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NYSE:AX opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

