AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0318

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $171,660.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.