Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.00

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 83371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of C$637.57 million and a PE ratio of -201.18.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.