B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target hoisted by CIBC to C$8.75 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

BTO opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

