Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 605.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $21.42 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.