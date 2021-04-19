Banano Price Up 40.4% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $195,916.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021979 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00288750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.12 or 0.00209363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,834,705 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

