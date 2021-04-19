Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

