Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

BKIMF stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

