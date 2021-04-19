Barclays Downgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

