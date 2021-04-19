Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.