Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $211,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

