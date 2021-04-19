Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

