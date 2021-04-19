Barton Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Barton Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $251.74. 15,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

