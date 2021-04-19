Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,538,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

