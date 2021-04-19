Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $260.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

