Beetle Coin Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $480,163.98 and approximately $179,077.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 262,232,321 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.