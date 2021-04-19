Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down to $47.93

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.93, but opened at $46.50. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 1,050 shares.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800,253 shares of company stock worth $44,519,050.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

