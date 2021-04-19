Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.14% of Berry worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

