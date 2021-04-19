B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.