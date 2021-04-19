Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

