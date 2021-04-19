Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Biocept has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

BIOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

