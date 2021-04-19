BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 242,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

