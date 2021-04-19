Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

