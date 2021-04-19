Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $245.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target upped by analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.06 and a 200 day moving average of $265.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.