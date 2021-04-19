BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $34.95 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

