Bit-Z Token (BZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

