BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0004

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $5,467.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00418728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00161049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00176550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001520 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,230,646,905 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

