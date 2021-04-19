BitcoinZ Trading Down 9.6% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.46 million and $7,994.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00459904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00168106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.67 or 0.00190719 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001603 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,224,709,555 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

