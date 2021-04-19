BitForex Token Market Capitalization Tops $34.63 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $34.63 million and approximately $497,357.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,266,670,932 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

