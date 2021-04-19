BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $91,565.51 and approximately $30,694.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

