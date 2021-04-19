Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Black Knight by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

