BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 369,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
