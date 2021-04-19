BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 369,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

