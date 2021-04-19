BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,282.16

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $78,282.16 and $191.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001815 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006051 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,763,375 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

