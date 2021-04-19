Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $296,944.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $296,944.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00669531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.