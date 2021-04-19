Bluzelle Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $124.62 million and $50.37 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00088149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

