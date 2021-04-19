BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) a C$6.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$735.39 million and a P/E ratio of -88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.71. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,659,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,517,085. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $199,328.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

