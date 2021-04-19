BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

